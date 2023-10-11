3 takeaways from the Cardinals' dreadful 2023 season
By Curt Bishop
Pitching, Pitching, and Pitching
As the old saying goes, you can never have too much pitching.
Well, the Cardinals never had enough pitching this year, not in their rotation or in their bullpen. This is what sunk them. And so, in 2024, they're going to have to have more pitching on their roster. It starts with getting three starters from outside the organization.
John Mozeliak has constantly stated that he wishes he could have a do-over for the offseason and that the Cardinals are going to need a lot more pitching. We can only hope that he's true to his word. If not, it's going to be yet another long season.
The Cardinals have already expressed interest in Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola, both of whom are free agents at the end of the year. At the very least, they're going to need one of those two to fill out their rotation next year.