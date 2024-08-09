3 right-handed hitters in the minors who could help the Cardinals
INF Thomas Saggese
There is one major factor that plays against Thomas Saggese when considering him for a call-up this year: he's not on the 40-man roster. That's not a huge problem, as the Cardinals have some players who could be removed pretty easily, but it is a hurdle nonetheless.
Saggese was an offensive monster last year in Double-A. He's struggled more on the offensive side of the ball this year, as he has just an 82 wRC+ in Triple-A Memphis thus far. The ability to be a plus player on the offensive side is absolutely present in Saggese still. He has a .254/.313/.434 slash line against left-handed pitchers this year for a .747 OPS.
While AAA numbers rarely transfer directly to the majors at a comparable rate, that OPS would rank 3rd among Cardinal hitters in the majors with at least 100 plate appearances against lefties. Don't expect to see an OPS in the mid-700s right when he is promoted, though. Given time, Saggese could replicate his minor-league success to the majors.
Saggese has a versatile defensive profile. He's played third base, shortstop, and second base in the minors this year, and he's most frequently been used at shortstop. His best fielding percentage is at second base, and Nolan Gorman could easily be supplanted by Saggese. Don't be alarmed; Thomas Saggese wouldn't replace Masyn Winn.
If Thomas Saggese were to be called up this year to help the Cardinals hit against left-handed pitchers, Nolan Gorman feels like the most likely candidate to be demoted. The two play a very similar position, and Gorman's valleys have been much lower than his peaks have been in height this year. A reset in Memphis could do Nolan Gorman some good to end the year.