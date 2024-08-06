It's time for the Cardinals to make the tough decision with their young slugger

Thomas Saggese since July 1 (100 AB):



.320/.370/.550 (.920 OPS)

6 2B

1 3B

5 HR



For all the (deserved) talk about Walker’s last 10 days, Saggese is the right-handed bat I would like to see get the call.



Saggese & Herrera up could really change the look of this lineup vs LHP.