3 reasons to believe in the St. Louis Cardinals despite poor start to season
The Cardinals are off to a terrible start to their season, yet there are reasons to still believe this team is a contender
To say the St. Louis Cardinals have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. The club continues to find ways to close games, and it's getting difficult to find bright spots in their 8-13 record.
The pitching is the easiest thing to point to and be frustrated with. Fans and pundits alike pointed to the club's rotation as their major weakness entering 2023, and it's gone worse than anyone could have predicted. The Cardinals' bullpen has a ton of talent, but continues to give up big innings and has been unable to hold leads when the club gets them.
And then there is the offense. Clearly the team's best unit and projected to be a top offense coming into the 2023 season, they have had a lot of great individual performances but haven't put it together into being a consistent run-producing unit to this point in the season. The club needs their offense to be great to win, and that just hasn't been the case enough this season.
And yet, there are reasons to still believe in this Cardinals team. I won't tell you that you shouldn't be concerned by the play of the club thus far, but I do think there are plenty of reasons to be patient with this club and not overreact to the first 21 games of the season.
Here are three reasons you should still believe in the Cardinals this season.