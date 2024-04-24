3 prospects the Cardinals should call up to St. Louis, 3 they should be patient with
By Josh Jacobs
Be patient with Thomas Saggese
I, for one, can't wait to see Thomas Saggese at the big-league level. Ever since he came over in the Jordan Montgomery trade, Saggese has mashed at the plate and clearly has a future with this club.
But, until there's an everyday role in St. Louis, I'm not sure it makes sense to bring him up. The best thing for Saggese right now is to continue to play every day in Memphis, continuing to hone his game at the plate and get more reps at shortstop.
Saggese only had a small taste of Triple-A in 2023, so an extended stint at the level would likely be wise. In 2024, Saggese is slashing .290/.366/.453 with 2 HR and 11 RBI.
The temptation as a fan would be to get Saggese up to St. Louis as soon as possible, but as we saw with guys like Masyn Winn and Ivan Herrera last year, a long-stint in Triple-A can really help prepare bats for the next level.