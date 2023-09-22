3 possible plans the Cardinals can have for Tommy Edman in 2024
The ever-versatile Tommy Edman can play multiple positions. He provides the Cardinals' brass with a variety of options for 2024. What is the preferred role for him?
The St. Louis Cardinals have too many position players when everyone is healthy. The outfield can be filled with Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, and even Brendan Donovan in a pinch. The infield features Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt on the corner; Edman, Nolan Gorman, Masyn Winn, and Brendan Donovan can all play up the middle.
Each of these players deserves a starting spot, and many would be key cogs on other teams throughout the league. While some players haven't quite played up to their preseason projections, there is potential for each of these position players. While depth is usually a good thing, too much of a good thing can become challenging to handle.
Tommy Edman finds himself in the middle of this knotty conglomeration of talent. He is able to play at least three positions well and can be serviceable at two others. Edman plays a solid shortstop, has been showing off in center field, has an aptitude for second base (he won a Gold Glove there in 2021), and can play the corner outfield spots well.
This versatility and positional flexibility make Edman's 2024 season a confusing (problematic?) predicament for the Cardinals. While he isn't your prototypical centerfielder, he has shown the ability to make great plays in the grass. He is a steady force at shortstop, although the hope is that Masyn Winn can get his bat up to speed to take over that spot in 2024. Second base appears to be Gorman's for the future, and the corner spots are occupied by a rookie phenom and an international star.