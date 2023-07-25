Why is the St. Louis Cardinals' outfielder Lars Nootbaar "untouchable"?
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has steered away from conversations involving Lars Nootbaar, along with Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker. Why is Nootbaar untouchable?
Lars Nootbaar is a global sensation. The World Baseball Classic introduced millions of new fans to him (literally, as his Instagram following ballooned). The third-year player provides a sense of fun, funk, and frivolity to a game that could use a little more of each. Fans often see him smiling and poking fun in the dugout each game while playing his heart out on the field.
Drafted in the 8th round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Southern California, Nootbaar took a steady ascent to the majors. He saw time at every minor league stadium the Cardinals had, including a performance in the Fall League in 2021 after a brief stint in the majors that same year.
The St. Louis Cardinals are lucky to have him on the team. His talent, global attraction, and personality are all great attributes to have in a player. However, these three attributes make him an attractive trade candidate for other teams as well. Outfielders can be sold for a high price most seasons, particularly this one as teams like the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, and Miami Marlins could all use upgrades in the grass.
Given the Cardinals' stance as sellers this deadline, it stands to reason that virtually any player is available given the right return; this would include Lars Nootbaar. Consequently, the front office and sports writer Derrick Goold has consistently stated that they fully intend on keeping Lars Nootbaar on the team. Why is this? Wouldn't he command a hefty return of both major leaguers and near-ready players? Why hold onto one player who is good when you can garner two or three who could be just as good or better?