3 players whom Oli Marmol may be wanting to "weed out" of the Cardinals' clubhouse
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had much to say about the 2023 season and his vision for 2024. This led to some questionable statements.
By Mason Keith
Tyler O'Neill is surely on that list
The most obvious player is Tyler O’Neill. This relationship has been in trouble from the very beginning of the season and never recovered. O’Neill confidently wanted to prove his worth to the organization by claiming the CF position and staying healthy to return to his 2021 production. Instead, we got an injury-riddled season of questionable injuries and terrible production at the plate.
From my personal experience with O'Neill, he seems like a pretty chill dude who gets along with teammates. But within the organization, it looks like he is not a team player and is selfish. Given opportunity after opportunity and it keeps failing, this might be the end of Tyler O’Neill in St. Louis.