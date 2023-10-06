3 players whom Oli Marmol may be wanting to "weed out" of the Cardinals' clubhouse
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had much to say about the 2023 season and his vision for 2024. This led to some questionable statements.
By Mason Keith
The offseason has just started for the St. Louis Cardinals and it feels like everyone is finally being open about how the season went. Adam Wainwright revealed his shoulder injury during the whole season, Mozeliak and the DeWitts are deep-diving into their approach to the pitching department as a whole, and much of the organization is vocally showing their frustrations toward the season as a whole. The very fiery manager Oliver Marmol has made the biggest noise so far.
In a recent interview with St Louis Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, Oli Marmol was asked what the first step is for the team to compete in 2024. Marmol responded:
“I want a clubhouse full of guys that has one thing on their minds, and it’s not themselves. It’s winning a championship. So, you start out by weeding those out.”
Most people in management reply to these types of questions opportunistically and vaguely to stay open-ended and not create drama from a misleading headline. Marmol was very blunt with this response which shows the character this guy has. Oli doesn’t mess around and says it how it is. So with that in mind………who is he referring to?