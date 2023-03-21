3 Cardinals who could replace Paul DeJong on the roster after his injury setback
Masyn Winn
By talent and performance alone, Masyn Winn would be the clear option to replace Paul DeJong on the roster. But with Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman entrenched up the middle, the best thing for Winn's development would be starting the year in Triple-A Memphis.
Winn has turned heads within the Cardinals clubhouse, front office, and among national media as well. He's now drawing comparisons to a guy like Francisco Lindor, and his ETA may have just moved from 2024 to mid-2023. This guy's talent is undeniable, and he looks like a future star in the making.
The absolute worst thing the club could do for Winn's development right now would be to slot him into the DeJong role, where he gets maybe one start a week, and find his at-bats and fielding opportunities few and far between. Winn needs to play every single day to continue to develop as a player, and once that opportunity is available in St. Louis, they should give it to him.
For now, we need to be patient with Winn. Soon, he will either seize an opportunity that opens up in St. Louis, or he will force the club to create one for him.