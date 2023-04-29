3 Cardinals that could be gone soon after the club's terrible start
What a terrible beginning to the 2023 season for the Cardinals. The worst start to a season the Redbirds have had in 50 years.
It seems that nothing is going right so far for the St. Louis Cardinals. The offense is getting their fair share of hits but they can't get the big hit when runners are on base, the starting pitching has been lackluster as everyone expected, and there has been growing controversy with how manager Oliver Marmol is running the team.
The Cardinals are off to a 10-16 start and are currently 2-5 on this three-city west coast road trip, having led at one point in all 5 of those losses. The road trip will not get any easier as they head to Dodger Stadium to play the Dodgers, the Cards are 2-7 in Dodger Stadium since 2019.
We have heard a lot of people continuously say that it is early in the season, of course it is but we're not the Oakland A's, this team has expectations to win and that is not happening right now. Obviously, something needs to change, a change in philosophy, approach, maybe a change in the coaching staff perhaps, but some things that the Cardinals can do right now is make some changes to the roster.
While trades could happen some, they tend to be pretty rare this early in the season. The Cardinals will likely need to make internal changes to their roster in the meantime if they want to shake up the personnel. Here are some ideas of who could be gone by the month of May.