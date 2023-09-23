3 Cardinals prospects who have broken out in the second half
These three Cardinals prospects have played great ball since the deadline. This will afford them increased opportunities in 2024 and beyond.
RHP Ian Bedell
What can I say about Bedell that hasn't already been said? He's enjoyed an incredible season. Though the on-field results have been spectacular, the most encouraging development is his health, which has remained intact all season. In 27 appearances (19 starts) Bedell has dominated, recording a 2.44 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 96 innings. He's basically done everything right.
Bedell's excellent work culminated in an August to remember, in which he made five starts and allowed just four runs. Three of those runs all came in one appearance, meaning he kept his opponent off the board on three occasions during the month. This strong stretch came on the heels of a productive July, in which Bedell recorded an ERA of 3.05. Between his nine starts in August and July, he allowed just one home run. Bedell has clearly demonstrated mastery over this level of minor-league baseball, and the Cardinals should reward him with an aggressive assignment in 2024. Perhaps he could begin the season at AA.
All that remains for Bedell to prove is that he can consistently pitch deep into games. He hasn't struggled with control, he just isn't quite built up enough to advance at the moment. Considering the fact that he missed the vast majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, this is perfectly reasonable. This outstanding season should bring Bedell more attention throughout the offseason. Should he end up in a fall league, each start will be must-watch baseball for Cardinal fans.