3 Cardinals players who won't make Opening Day roster but will contribute a ton in 2023
The 2023 version of the St. Louis Cardinals figures to be one of the deepest teams the organization has ever seen. With a solid five-man rotation, All-Stars at every infield position, and a great back end of the bullpen, there are not many spots to be won in camp.
The remaining position battles in spring are limited to the right-handed designated hitter, a left-handed reliever or two for the bullpen, and now it seems there is an outfield spot available with the recent play of Jordan Walker.
With the strong play of some of the team's top prospects in spring training, it is forcing some of the young players from last season's roster to step up their game. Lucky for them, St. Louis has the most players participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, so there will be plenty of at-bats to go around.
There are simply not enough spots on the opening-day roster for every good player to make the team out of camp. That doesn't, however, mean that the Cardinals who just miss the cut, won't have an impact on the team this season.
There are three players in particular who could project to do some serious damage if they are unable to make the team out of spring training for the St. Louis Cardinals.