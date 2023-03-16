3 Cardinals players who could lose their 40-man roster spots
2. Jose Fermin
Jose Fermin, along with Walsh, was assigned to minor league camp by the Cardinals on Saturday. Fermin is in a tough position, with Maysn Winn putting on a show in spring training, Fermin could be on his way off the 40-man roster sooner than later.
The 23-year-old has spent the last six seasons in the Cleveland Guardians organization, making it all the way to AAA last season, where he hit .215 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.
Fermin was signed as infield depth for the Cardinals with questions about Paul DeJong's ability to bounce back. Since he is currently on the 40-man, he is on the shortlist to be called up if something happens to one of the Cardinals' infielders.
The emergence of Winn puts Fermin's spot in question. St. Louis had no concerns about Winn's ability to field the shortstop position or his athleticism or arm strength. Their questions lay with his ability to hit, which is something Winn has done a lot of this season.
If we see Maysn Winn in the majors this season, the Cardinals will likely have to make a roster move. The most realistic scenario is removing a middle infielder from the 40-man roster in exchange for another. Leaving Fermin on the chopping block.