2023 St. Louis Cardinals player grades: The Starting Nine
With the 2023 MLB officially over, it is time to analyze each player's season with the St. Louis Cardinals
By Mason Keith
SS Tommy Edman:
Tommy did an excellent job in filling the shortstop position over the past few seasons. Maysn Winn is ready to take over which leaves Edman without a starting spot …again. 2023 was a big season for Edman as he snuck in and claimed the starting CF job. Tommy took everyone by surprise and showed off his athleticism in CF which now puts Carlson's fate with the team in jeopardy and ends any dream Tyler O’Neill had of becoming the next centerfielder.
The biggest flaw for Tommy is that he has been below average at the plate, and arguably had his worst season at the plate. With a 91 OPS+, Tommy will need to start hitting the ball with force to keep himself a threat in the lineup.
Overall Grade: C+
LF Tyler O'Neill:
What a waste of time. The front office has given this guy opportunity after opportunity and he continues to show that he provides no value to the organization. He has played in only 72 games due to constant injuries and has produced a slash line of .231/.312/.403 (.715 OPS, 94 OPS+) while also providing 0 DRS/yr in the OF. The organization has a revamp ahead of them this off-season to get the team back into contention. One of the earliest moves needs to be moving on from Tyler O’Neill.