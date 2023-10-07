2023 St. Louis Cardinals player grades: The Starting Nine
With the 2023 MLB officially over, it is time to analyze each player's season with the St. Louis Cardinals
By Mason Keith
2B Nolan Gorman:
Gorman produced power numbers most of the season that have had every Cardinals fan excited. We are finally getting what has been hyped for years. That comes with a sacrifice. He has been mediocre at second base. He only has 5 errors, but accounts for -4 DRS/yr. Much more work to do with Ozzie Smith next spring training. On top of that, he has an above-average OPS but is carried by his slugging percentage. His strikeout percentage is at 31.9% which is around his MLB career average. But to get him to the next level of his development, he needs to focus on his plate discipline.
Overall Grade: C+
3B Nolan Arenado:
Nolan looked to be his career-average self for most of the season. But over the final month, Arenado is batting .184/.242/.246 over 114 AB. This man looks lost and hopefully can be found going into Spring Training. With 2023 being a lost season and most of the season has been meaningless games played, it should still be noticed how poorly Arenado has been this season. Even with a Hall of Fame career, this season is his worst so far and shouldn’t be ignored.
Aging eventually catches up to you, and maybe it has for Nolan Arenado. This was a decent season for any player in MLB. But for one of the top players in the game and your most expensive asset….gotta expect more moving forward.