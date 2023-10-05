2 teams to root for and 2 teams to root against in the playoffs as a Cardinals fan
The Cardinals didn't make the playoffs in 2023. 12 other teams did. Who should you root for, and who should you root against?
Root for the Texas Rangers
They did give us a World Championship back in 2011 after all. Aside from this fact, the Rangers have been a very exciting team this year. Very few people predicted the Ranegrs to have a record above .500, let alone make the playoffs. The Rangers also have quite a few former Cardinal players and coaches.
The Rangers made it out of the American League West by the skin of their teeth. Despite leading the division for over 130 days this year, they ended up losing that crown and getting the 2nd Wild Card spot. They finished with a 90-72 record and placed Second in their division behind the Houston Astros. This is their first postseason appearance since 2016.
The Rangers boast several former Cardinal players. Adolis Garcia is roaming the outfield, Jordan Montgomery is their new ace now that Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom are hurt, and Chris Stratton is in their bullpen. Additionally, Mike Maddux is their pitching coach. The Rangers front office and ownership have spent oodles of dollars these past two offseasons to build up their roster. This spending is great for the players, and hopefully, the Cardinals get on the spending train soon.