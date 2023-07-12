4 reasons why the Cardinals should regret letting pitching coach Mike Maddux go
The Mike Maddux-led Texas Rangers are in first place. The Dusty Blake-led Cardinals are in last. Should the Cardinals regret not extending Maddux this past offseason?
Runs Allowed and ERA
Let's start with some basic numbers. How many runs is each staff giving up this season per game? The Rangers have played 91 total games to the Cardinals' 90 games. Also, keep in mind that Busch Stadium stifles runs while Globe Life Field is a neutral (100-park factor) field. These two values are close enough to rule out any statistical variance, however.
Team
Runs allowed/game
ERA
Total Runs
St. Louis Cardinals
4.98
4.55
448
Texas Rangers
4.21
4.01
383
The differences are stark. The Rangers have allowed 65 fewer runs this year than the Cardinals. Part of this could be attributed to the staffs on each (the Rangers have spent heavily on the rotation these last few years), but it is clear that the Rangers as a whole are pitching much better than the Cardinals.