2 injured players Cardinal fans shouldn't worry about and 1 that is concerning
The Cardinals currently have 6 players on the Injured List. Most of them are progressing well, but one player in particular is concerning.
Tommy Edman is experiencing more setbacks in his recovery.
Tommy Edman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his wrist that put him on the injured list from July 7th to August 1st last year. Plenty of smart baseball people including Bernie Miklasz, Mark Derosa, and Will Carroll have spoken about the severity of Edman's injury. In a Substack titled "Under the Knife", Carroll spoke about Edman's procedure.
"The difference in my sources is what the problem might be, but either one takes him back to surgery and another half-season of healing and rehab before he could get back out there."- Will Carroll
There is a potential that Edman will need a second surgery on his wrist. He will receive an MRI at some point this week, and the results of that scan will help give direction for the team's center fielder. If he requires another surgery, there is the potential that Edman won't be back until at least the All-Star break.
Initial reports surrounding Edman's surgery gave him a return date around Opening Day. As spring training progressed, Edman's absence at the backfields in West Palm Beach became more pronounced. It was announced on March 26th that Edman would be placed on the 10-Day Injured List. Given recent reports indicating a potential second surgery, Edman could find himself on the 60-day IL.
Thankfully, the Cardinals have players like Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson, Victor Scott II, and Michael Siani who can all capably play centerfield. Edman's recovery is absolutely not going as planned for the Cardinals, and the potential for him to miss at least half of the season grows with each passing day.