The St. Louis Cardinals offseason summarized in 7 quotes
In a career-defining offseason for a number of staff members and players, quality quotes abound. These 7 defined the offseason the most.
"It's frustrating for sure." - Tommy Edman
After Harrison Bader was dealt away at the 2022 trade deadline and Dylan Carlson experienced a variety of setbacks, the Cardinals were desperate for a new starting center fielder. For the past few years, Tommy Edman had been a super-utility guy. He had won a Gold Glove at Second base, and he was a stalwart at shortstop.
His next challenge? Center field.
Edman became the team's starting center fielder on May 30th and never looked back. Edman's offense took a hit (.760 OPS before May 30th, .702 OPS by the end of the season), but his defense was supreme at a key position in the field. He was able to log 5 Outs Above Average in only 310.2 innings in center.
News broke in early January that Edman had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist back in October. There wasn't much of a timetable for his return, but the hope was that Edman would be able to see game time in Spring Training and avoid an IL stint.
That wasn't the case. The Cardinals announced on March 14th that Edman would start the year on the Injured List, and there was no schedule for his build-up. Oliver Marmol and John Mozeliak had to shift their plans dramatically in the final weeks of spring. Without Tommy Edman in center, Dylan Carlson will receive a full run there.
Edman's injury announcement was puzzling given the timing, and his slow recovery has been even more frustrating. Edman has even said as much. Recurring inflammation has put the brakes on his recuperation, and he isn't yet doing any hitting or throwing of any kind.
Tommy Edman was given a contract extension that will take him through this year and next. Hopefully, he can get back on the field soon. He is a talented, versatile player who provides a lot of value to the team.