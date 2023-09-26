2 excuses the Cardinals can't use in 2023, and 1 they can use
While the success of a team's season lies in the hands of the players, coaching staff, and front office, sometimes bad luck happens. Which excuses can the 2023 Cardinals use to explain their down year?
It is reasonable to look for explanations, reasons, and even excuses when things don't go as planned for a baseball team. Did injuries hamper the team? Did their division rivals play better than expected? Did a tragic event happen that hurt the team?
The St. Louis Cardinals fell very short of projections. Websites and writers across the country picked the team to finish first in the National League Central and even contend for a World Series if everything went well. The Cardinals had a stout offense, reliable defense, strong bullpen, and depth that could measure up to some of the best teams in the country.
Instead of cheering the Redbirds on at Busch Stadium in October, St. Louis fans will have to trudge through the final week of the season looking forward to an offseason that should be rife with transactions, signings, and hope. It's exciting to dream of players such as Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, and Logan Gilbert in Cardinal Red, but it's much more preferable to watch your team contend for a title.
For now, let's take a look at possible excuses the Cardinals can use to defend their down year and common excuses that the Cardinals cannot use to explain their treacherous downfall. Hopefully, we can find some answers for the great downfall of 2023.