2 Cardinals Prospects who should be untouchable at the MLB trade deadline
2. Tink Hence
If you haven't looked at any of this kid's highlights, they would just prove my reasoning even more on why he shouldn't be traded. The new AA promote hasn't skipped a beat in AA, striking out 8 in two starts and only giving up 3 runs in both of the starts. The effortless mid-upper 90s fastball is what makes him so effective and can use that to work in his curveball or change-up.
What makes Hence so different from the usual Cardinals' way is that he is a huge strike-out guy. Hence has a K/9 of 9.41 in 2023, and in 2022, he had a K/9 of 13.39. I'm telling you, if you watch this guy's film, he is absolutely disgusting on the mound. He has been told that he has a very high ceiling since he was drafted in 2020, and that has clearly shown in his starts in the minors. The only question is when he will be up in the majors.
Hence's ETA for the Cardinals is 2025, and he is a rebuilding piece that will be in the rotation in the back half of 2024. One thing that I have stressed that the Cardinals should do is trade for pitching and Hence is single-handedly the best pitcher in the Cardinals farm system, and it goes without saying. The young 6'1 righty will be a bolster in the starting rotation, barring any injuries and setbacks in the near future.