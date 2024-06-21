10 wildly different trade deadline deals the St. Louis Cardinals could pursue
By Andrew Wang
The conservative buying moves
Here's where John Mozeliak generally operates during the trade deadline. Moves like J.A. Happ, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana, and Jordan Montgomery fall within this range. While most of the aforementioned moves were underwhelming to fans, they all were key pieces in thrusting the Cardinals into playoff contention.
St. Louis Cardinals receive Luis Severino and Harrison Bader. New York Mets receive Sem Robberse, Jonathan Mejia, and Edwin Nunez.
Here's a move with some significant upside. After a career-worst season with the Yankees in 2023, Luis Severino signed a 1-year prove-it deal with the New York Mets. The once prospective Yankees ace of the future has bounced back in a big way so far this season, recording a 3.12 ERA and 3.91 FIP. While Severino may no longer be a viable frontline starter, he'll certainly patch the Cardinals' need for a fifth starter. With the Mets as likely sellers and Severino's status as a rental, he shouldn't command too large a package.
Former Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader could also provide some much-needed right-handed depth off the bench. With Victor Scott II not being ready for the Major League and the current center field unit of Dylan Carlson and Michael Siani disappointing from an offensive standpoint, a reunion with Bader makes a lot of sense. With Tommy Edman set to return this month, it's doubtful Bader will have a starting role if he returns to St. Louis, but he'll certainly patch the Cardinals' frustratingly bad bench options.
Sem Robberse would be the headliner in this trade, as he's shown significant promise as a starter this season with Triple-A Memphis. Also, Jonathan Mejia and Edwin Nunez are two intriguing young players the Mets can look to to reload their farm system for the future. Ultimately, while the Cardinals will part with exciting young talent, they won't cripple their Minor League depth and have a much better chance of contending in the playoffs with these smaller additions.