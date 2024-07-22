10 realistic trade options for the Cardinals at the deadline
RHP Kyle Finnegan
Kyle Finnegan was Ryan Helsley's replacement at this year's All-Star Game, and he was deserving of the nod. The Washington Nationals' closer has been fantastic late in games, and he will likely be available this deadline. With the trade of Hunter Harvey paired with their huge win-loss deficit, the Nationals will be selling off players in order to boost their roster for the near future. Young players like CJ Abrams, James Wood, and MacKenzie Gore are already producing for the Nats, and they'll want to capitalize on any players with trade value this deadline.
Finnegan has accumulated 25 saves this year. He sports a 2.45 ERA, a 3.98 FIP, and a 1.017 WHIP. He's done well at limiting hits and home runs this year, and his walk rate of 8.1% is right about league average. Finnegan's fastball is by far his best pitch, as it has a seven-run value and it sits at 97.2 MPH. Hitters do generate hard contact against Finnegan, and he's allowing fly balls and line drives at rates greater than league average.
Oli Marmol can insert Kyle Finnegan with relative confidence in the back of his bullpen. Hitters are slashing .179/.273/.313 against the 32-year-old reliever in high-leverage situations, and he's been ever better in medium-leverage situations (.118/.189/.235). Regardless of where he appears late in games, Finnegan will be effective in a bullpen that is in need of replenishments.
Finnegan, like his former teammate Hunter Harvey, isn't a free agent until 2026. The Nationals received the Royals' compensatory pick and their #4 overall prospect. I don't see the Cardinals trading away draft picks, but they may have to trade away a covetable prospect to land the right-handed reliever from the Nationals.