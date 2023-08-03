10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
OF Moisés Gómez
Moisés Gómez has done nothing but mash since coming to the Cardinals organization. In 2022, he was the minor league home run king, as his 39 led all players at all levels. He posted a .994 OPS and hit nearly .300. Gómez was unstoppable. There was reason to think he'd make the jump to the majors. That did not happen. This year, he's taken a slight step back but has still been key to Memphis' success. Gómez has 23 homers, ranking second on the team. His OPS is much lower, though still a respectable .759.
Gómez has nothing left to prove in the minors. The Cardinals know who he is as a player. He has light tower power but strikes out frequently. Just how frequently he strikes out will determine whether Gómez has a successful career in the big leagues or not.
He's on the 40-man roster, which will help his case for playing time, although he'll have to contend with a ton of other guys for plate appearances. The other point in his favor is his age. Gómez is just 24. He likely won't see any time in the outfield, but he may get a shot at DH. It will be interesting to see whether the Cardinals call upon Luken Baker instead. If not for this positional logjam, Gómez would likely rank much higher on this list.