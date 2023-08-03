10 players the St. Louis Cardinals could call up down the stretch
The Cardinals post-deadline roster is more porous than ever. With a bevy of players out the door, plenty of players are likely to receive increased opportunities. Here, we'll examine players who stand to see expanded roles, ordered by the likeliness that they're called up to the majors.
The Cardinals traded six players before Tuesday's trade deadline at 5PM CT. They traded five pitchers: starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty and relievers Jordan Hicks, Chris Stratton, and Génesis Cabrera. On the position player side, Paul DeJong was the lone departure. Each of these players occupied a roster spot for the vast majority of the season, and their departures leave a series of holes. Between now and the end of the season, the Cardinals are likely to give a number of young players auditions. They have nothing to lose, as they're well outside of the playoff race. Instead, this will be an opportunity to assess the talent they do have.
These players will be ordered based on how likely they are to appear for the Cardinals. A number of factors determine these chances, including talent, timeline, and positional necessity. This list will examine 10 players who may receive the call between now and October.
SS Masyn Winn
Winn has little left to prove in Memphis. The 2020 draftee had a career year in 2022, reaching AA at just 20 years of age. He held his own after the aggressive promotion and then impressed in Spring Training this season. Now 21 and playing in AAA, Winn has sustained his breakout. His glove has been MLB-ready for a while, but his bat has caught up this year. His hit tool, though never truly in question, has clearly progressed.
Perhaps most encouragingly, he's added power and a lot of it. Winn has 16 round-trippers in 96 games, putting him on pace to cruise past 20 for the season. He probably won't hit 25 bombs every year as a big leaguer, but his pop is real.
Best of all, Winn is currently on fire. He hit .359 with eight homers in July. Winn posted an OPS of 1.177 during the month. With Paul DeJong now playing north of the border, Winn has a path to an everyday role with the major league club. It's also important to note that Brendan Donovan was shut down recently, creating a scenario in which Edman slides over to second while Gorman DHs more often. Winn could easily assume the role of a regular over the next two months.
It's important to note that GM John Mozeliak has commented on the situation and has done little to quell the Masyn Winn hype.
Don't expect Winn to join the roster within the week. But, if he's not up by September 1st, it will be a surprise. Even in the unlikely event that he isn't called upon this season, Winn is all but certain to be an integral piece of the 2024 team.