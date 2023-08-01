The St. Louis Cardinals have traded Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays
By Josh Jacobs
Story will be updated as details emerge
After seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, former All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, according to recent reports. The Cardinals received RHP Matt Svanson in return.
Svanson, 24, a reliever who has split time between High-A and Double-A this season, has posted a 1.11 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 10.9 K/9 in 26 appearances this season. He was not ranked in the Blue Jays' top 30 prospects but could emerge as a valuable bullpen piece for the Cardinals in future seasons.
Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette hurt his knee last night, creating a need to acquire a stopgap shortstop for Toronto as they look to secure a playoff spot.
DeJong's first three seasons in St. Louis were memorable, as he finished second in National League Rookie of the Year Voting and was an All-Star in 2019, hitting 30 home runs and playing great defense at shortstop.
Before the 2018 season, DeJong and the Cardinals agreed to a six-year, $26 million extension, which still includes a club option $12.5 million club option for 2024 and $15 million club option for 2025. Before the 2023 season, it was a guarantee that DeJong's options would be declined, but he has really risen his play this season.
From 2021-2022, DeJong slashed .182/.269/.352 with 25 HR and 70 RBI across 190 games and was replaced by Tommy Edman as the club's primary shortstop. He came into 2023 with a lot to prove and has posted a .710 OPS this season, getting back to being a respectable shortstop in today's game.
For the Cardinals, it will be interesting to see if they promote top prospect Masyn Winn, who has been looked at as their shortstop of the future and has been tearing up the Triple-A level as of late.