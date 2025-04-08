Pedro Pages' development softens blow of Ivan Herrera's devastating injury

For the second consecutive year, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves without their primary catcher and best hitter.

In 2024, catcher Willson Contreras fractured his left forearm when J.D. Martinez hit Contreras's arm while swinging the bat. Willson was the Cardinals' best hitter at the time of the injury, and his absence from the lineup hurt the club's offensive output.

During game one of the doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, catcher Ivan Herrera pulled up on the basepaths, and he exited the field without putting weight on his left leg. It was announced on Monday that Herrera has a bone bruise and will be out for at least four weeks. This leaves the club without their primary catcher for at least a month.

Herrera was starting to find his touch as a defender, but his bat came out the gates on fire. He was slashing .381/.458/1.048 with four home runs through 24 plate appearances. His historic three-home run night against the Los Angeles Angels last week made history for the Cardinals, too.

Pedro Pages, who was expected to nearly split time with Herrera behind the plate, is now being elevated to the club's primary catcher in Herrera's absence.

Pedro Pages's hot start to the year alleviates some concern for the St. Louis Cardinals following Ivan Herrera's injury.

Ivan Herrera has been the club's best offensive player up to this point; Pedro Pages isn't far behind.

The 26-year-old backstop is slashing .316/.316/.632 on the year, and he has hit one long ball in 19 plate appearances. Pages's three doubles are tied for the team lead with third baseman Nolan Arenado. He's been no slacker offensively.

Pages's offensive output is secondary to his defensive and game-calling abilities. Pitchers for the Cardinals have raved about his ability to handle a pitching staff, and he is the club's best catcher when it comes to handling the running game for opposing teams.

In an interview back in Spring Training, Cardinals' starting pitcher Sonny Gray spoke glowingly about his battery mate. “He cares. He's approachable. You can tell he works at his craft. I can always respect and appreciate guys who are like that. I've enjoyed spending time with him.”

Manager Oliver Marmol echoed those sentiments, saying, "Personality-wise, no matter young, veteran — they like being around him. He's confident. He knows what he brings to the table, but you're seeing a little bit more of that this camp than last camp.”

Now, Pages will be given an opportunity to show his strengths behind the plate. His offense has been on display already, and his defensive abilities will continue to shine in a more prominent role.

Let's not mistake Pedro Pages as the hitter Ivan Herrera is; the two are on different levels. However, if Pages can hit as well as he has been while providing plus defense, the interim without Herrera will be more tolerable.

In limited time so far, Pages has been able to speed up his pop time behind the plate marginally, and his ability to work with starters is enviable within the organization.

The Cardinals will be without one of their best hitters for the next month or so. That's devastating for a team that has relied heavily on its offense so far. However, with the way Pedro Pages has been swinging the bat to start the year along with his plus defense behind the dish, the time period without Ivan Herrera will be more manageable.