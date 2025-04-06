Cardinals fans hold their breath as star slugger leaves game with injury

The story of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 season thus far has been their offense that has been firing on all cylinders. Among the league leaders in almost every offensive category, the Cardinals bats have woken up in a major way to start the year, and catcher Ivan Herrera has been the best of the bunch.

While fans have clamored for Herrera to be in the lineup every day with how hot his bat is, we may now see an extended absence from the star catcher.

Ivan Herrera left Sunday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent foot injury

Following the conclusion of the top of the third inning, Herrera was removed from the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with what appeared to be a foot injury. We do not know what they are calling the injury yet or the severity of the situation, but we will monitor the situation closely with you.

Ivan Herrera is being helped off the field by the trainer and his manager. He's not putting any weight on a foot. #stlcards #Cardinals #MLB — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 6, 2025

Like I said earlier, Herrera has been incredible at the plate to start 2025, posting a .381/.458/.1.048 slash line, driving in 11 runs while smashing four home runs in just seven games played. While this has felt like Herrera's true breakout, he's proven to be an incredible bat in today's game ever since he debuted in St. Louis. In 347 career plate appearances, Herrera has a .296/.371/.444 slash line, good for a 130 wRC+. Since the beginning of 2024, Herrera's 143 wRC+ is 15th-best in baseball, sandwiched between Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper.

If Herrera has to have an extended absence, it will be a huge blow for the Cardinals' offense. While the lineup as a whole has produced at a high level so far, Herrera has become a major bat in their lineup and helps lengthen that group to put pressure on opposing pitchers. While his arm behind the plate remains a major question mark, Herrera's improved his framing significantly and his blocking is well above-average.

Pedro Pages filled in for Herrera and will likely start the second game of the doubleheader, but there's a chance the Cardinals rely on Willson Contreras behind the plate today as they figure out who they need to add to the 40-man roster as a backup catcher, if anyone. Hopefully Herrera is okay, but as of right now, we are in limbo with his status.