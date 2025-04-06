Cardinals-Red Sox doubleheader: Start times and where to watch Sunday's games

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped game one of their three game set with the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but due to rain drenching the Boston area all day Saturday, the second game of the series was postponed to Sunday. The Cardinals are now set to take on the Red Sox in a doubleheader today.

The Cardinals sit at 4-3 entering today's games and really need to take at least one of these two games today to stay above .500 through the early going on the season, The offense has been incredible so far, but the club's pitching has left a lot to be desired. Strong outings from their starters and relievers today would go a long way toward building confidence in the fanbase.

What time does each of Sunday's games between the Cardinals and Red Sox start?

The first game of today's doubleheader will start at 12:35 PM CT/1:35 PM EST and feature Andre Pallante on the mound for St. Louis taking on lefty Sean Newcomb. Because of the doubleheader, the Cardinals were able to recall right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo to join their bullpen as their 27th man today.

The second game of the doubleheader will begin at 6:10 PM CT/7:10 PM EST as ESPN's featured game for Sunday Night Baseball. Miles Mikolas will start the evening game for St. Louis while Hunter Dobbins will be making his Major League debut and starting for Boston.

How to watch or listen to each game of the Cardinals-Red Sox doubleheader on Sunday

Game one of the doubleheader will be featured on your normal local broadcasting through FanDuel Sports Network as well as their new streaming option if you are a subscriber. For Boston fans, they can catch the game on NESN.

Game two of the doubleheader will be broadcast nationally on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball, so you will be unable to use FanDuel Sports Network to tune into that game.

The radio options remain the game for both contests. In St. Louis, you can catch the game on KMOX 1120/104.1 FM, while Boston fans can tune in on WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 (SP), WESX 1230 AM (SP).