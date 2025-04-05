Cardinals-Red Sox rain delay: Start time updates from Fenway Park

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to get back in the win column after a 13-9 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but inclement weather has put Saturday's game into jeopardy.

As storms roll through the Boston area on Saturday afternoon, we will keep you up to date on when today's games starts, or if the game ends up being postponed.

When will the Cardinals-Red Sox game start?

Heavy rain has been falling in Boston leading up to the original start time of 3:10 PM CT/4:10 PM EST, and the forecast for the rest of the day doesn't look much better. I'm not sure what the exact odds are that this game gets played today, but I'll say there is a good chance it ends up getting postponed.

The series opener was an exciting, high-scoring affair for those who got to catch it. The Red Sox exploded for five runs in the first inning off of Cardinals' starter Erick Fedde, but St. Louis fought throughout the game to try and snatch that game from the jaws of defeat. Unfortunately, their bullpen had a weak showing, giving up seven runs from the fourth inning on.

Luckily for the Cardinals, their offense has been producing like one of the best in baseball to this point, tied for third in baseball in runs scored as they slug and get on base at an incredible clip.

If today's game is played, the Cardinals will send Andre Pallante to the hill to match up with Richard Fitts. Pallante gave up two runs in five innings of work during his first outing of the year while Fitts surrendered three runs in six innings of work.

Despite two red-hot games from Ivan Herrera, he is slated to have the day off today in favor of Pedro Pags. While that is to be expected throughout the year, it is surprising that he is not the DH today to keep his bat in the lineup.

We'll keep you up to date on the weather delay or if a postponement ends up occurring with Saturday afternoon's game between the Cardinals and the Red Sox.