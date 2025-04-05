Chaim Bloom's vision for the Cardinals is on full display in Boston this weekend

This weekend, a storied franchise with major expectations to contend this year while being bolstered by a strong farm system and healthy payroll hosted its home opener in front of a sold-out home crowd.

Welcome to Boston, where the Red Sox are reaping the rewards of a strong farm system overhaul and player development revamp under the watchful eye of former chief executive officer Chaim Bloom, who just so happens to be the president of baseball operations in waiting for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chaim Bloom built a strong foundation in Boston that is giving them championship aspirations, now looks to do the same with the Cardinals

Looking across the field to the other opposing dugout this weekend, you'll see a Red Sox team that has Chaim Bloom's fingerprints all over it. When Bloom took over the Red Sox following the 2019 season, he was tasked with rebuilding one of the worst farm systems in baseball, cutting back their league-leading payroll by tens of millions of dollars, and doing both of those things while being competitive in the American League East. Oh, and ownership mandated that he trade a future Hall of Famer in Mookie Betts, essentially losing all leverage in trade negotiations as the Los Angeles Dodgers fleeced them for Mookie Betts.

Welcome to Boston, Bloom. Ownership basically wrote his ticket out of town from the very beginning by the impossible task that was placed upon him.

Now, that's not to say Bloom was perfect or that criticism of his tenure is unwarranted. The Betts trade was bad, and even though he did not have much leverage there, it was still not a good look for his regime. The club handed out some pretty bad contracts during that time as well. And while competing in the AL East while also managing all of those other tensions as well is tough, he didn't win enough games for Boston to stay happy.

But as Bloom was ushered out of Boston and Craig Breslow took over, fans and media alike have taken special note of how Bloom's tenure from the end of 2019 through the 2023 season helped shape the exciting trajectory Boston's organization is on.

Boston currently boasts the best farm system in all of baseball and does so even after trading away multiple top 100 prospects this offseason in a Garrett Crochet trade. The club also has young talent that is already established at the big league level like Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreau, Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. Boston has been a sneaky World Series pick for many coming into this season, and although Breslow and his staff deserve a lot of credit for that, it is clear Bloom played a major role in their success as well.

After losing his job with Boston, Bloom spent a full season in the background with St. Louis, serving as John Mozeliak's special advisor, auditing the organization and its player development system in order to provide Mozeliak and the DeWitt family with a gameplan for how to modernize the organization. By the end of the 2024 season, Bloom had signed a six-year contract with the club, another year as a special advisor in 2025 as he implements his plans with player development and then takes over as the president of baseball operations following the season.

While one could argue that Bloom is walking into another difficult situation like he did in Boston, the Cardinals have done a much better job so far in shielding him from potential issues and allowing Bloom's strengths to shine through. Mozeliak weathered the storm of a frustrating offseason where the club slashed payroll significantly while remaining frozen in terms of roster transactions.

When Bloom started in Boston, he had to hit the ground running immediately, overseeing their major league operation while also overhauling their farm system. In St. Louis, Bloom basically has two full years to implement those changes to player development and prepare for his new role as president of baseball operations before stepping into the job.

He also has more to work with talent-wise compared to what he had started out in Boston. Outside of Devers and Xander Boagerts, the Red Sox roster lacked young talent at the major league level to build upon and was mostly an aging and expensive roster, and remember, their farm system was terrible as well.

In St. Louis, the farm system is middle of the road, and while that is not inspiring, names like JJ Wetherholt, Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence, and others are more than what he had to start with in Boston. He'll get to add the number five overall pick and another draft class to that group as well before he takes over next offseason.

At the Major League level, he'll have names like Lars Nootbaar, Masyn Winn, Ivan Herrera, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, and others to build with as he goes along. He also should have full flexibility with the roster he has, rather than being told to cut payroll further or trade away stars like he had to in Boston.

As you look at the Boston Red Sox this weekend, keep in mind who helped build them. Bloom's vision for the Cardinals will take some time to flesh out, but if the fruit we see in Boston is what he's building toward, Cardinals fans should be excited about the direction of this club long-term.