Open auditions for trade of Cardinals Lars Nootbaar starts today

The St. Louis Cardinals had a plan this offseason. Move on from the big salaries of aging veterans. Gather as many high-upside prospects as possible. Build a solid core for the future from their newfound youth. After 81 games, it feels they have found success with those parameters. But the mission is not yet complete.

Trading OF Lars Nootbaar was supposed to be part of the Cardinals' offseason plans. An unexpected double heel surgery for the soon to be 29 year old slugger complicated any such transaction. Instead of selling low, Chaim Bloom allowed the fan favorite to get healthy and prove his worth once again.

Nootbaar has done just that since his return. In his 20 games played, Noot has performed at a whopping 47% above league average offensively. Slashing his way to a .294/.395/.471 to total an .866 OPS with the bat, while flashing the leather flawlessly across all three OF positions.

The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves have a need to fill in their starting nine. They will get six games between now and the All-Star Break to watch Nootbaar live and in action.

The Braves lost a big bat in Spring Training when OF Jurickson Profar got popped for a second strike for PEDs, losing him to a season-long suspension. Now, superstar OF Ronald Acuna has found himself on the IL for a second time due to a troublesome hamstring. See a trend developing? I guarantee Bloom does.

The Braves and Cardinals match up well for a Lars Nootbaar trade

Adding Nootbaar would help solidify the Atlanta lineup. Instantly replaces the loss of Profar in the LF. Nootbaar is not just a rental with another year remaining before free agency.

In St. Louis, such a trade opens the door for hot-hitting prospect Joshua Baez to get regular at-bats at the MLB level. Atlanta is loaded with high-ceiling starting pitching prospects such as Didier Fuentes, Cam Caminiti, and Hurston Waldrep just to name a few.

Pitching is still the biggest need in the STL.

At the press conference last week, Cardinals ownership reiterated their position of building for the future rather than going all in for a run in 2026. Partnering up with the Braves might be a win-win for both ball clubs.