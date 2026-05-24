One former Cardinals slugger thriving after a change of scenery

After a rough 2025 season, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado opted for a change of scenery, waiving his full no-trade clause for a return to the National League West division, this time as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although it’s still early, Arenado has shown a bit of a resurgence since returning to the West Coast. In 45 games with the Snakes, Arenado has already surpassed his WAR total from a season ago, showing many signs of improved power.

The 35-year-old has already clobbered seven home runs after hitting just 12 for the Cardinals in 2025. Not to mention, the 14-year veteran’s batting average is the highest (.278) it’s been since his 7.9 WAR season in 2022. The same applies to his OBP, SLG and OPS. Recently, Arenado’s been on a tear, with three extra-base hits in his last two games, including a first-inning grand slam against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Arenado reflects on his improved play

Speaking about his form this season, Arenado said: “It feels good to hit the ball hard and play better.” He went on to say, "I've made some good adjustments; credit to the hitting coaches and everybody that’s been helping me out—-- I’ve been seeing the ball, slowing the game down, which has been good.”

Although his fielding numbers have decreased with age, the former six-time Platinum Glove Award winner has still done enough to remain in the lineup, making 43 appearances at third. This has given the Diamondbacks a chance to platoon different batters at the designated hitter spot depending on pitching matchups. Currently, Arenado has hovered around league average, posting -1 outs above average.



Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Arenado will hope to aid the Diamondbacks as they continue to hang tough in the NL West. At the moment, they sit two games over .500, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by four and a half games. That said, Arizona is still third in the division with the San Diego Padres sitting comfortably in between the Dodgers and D-Backs. He’ll also be nearing another career milestone soon, closing in on the 2,000 hit mark, a number Cardinals fans hoped he’d reach in St. Louis.