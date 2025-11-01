One former ace who could help replace Sonny Gray for the Cardinals this offseason

Among their numerous trade candidates, Sonny Gray stands out as perhaps the most valuable — and most daunting — chip the St. Louis Cardinals have to dangle this offseason.

The 35-year-old Gray was excellent in 2025 yet again, pitching to a 4.28 ERA and 3.39 FIP (3.07 xFIP) in 180 2/3 innings. In his two seasons with the Cardinals, the right-hander has been worth a sparkling 7.4 fWAR.

However, he's got a $35 million salary in his age-36 season coming up, and his $30 million mutual option doesn't look likely to be picked up. In turn, that makes him an expensive rental, one which the rebuilding Cardinals won't have much use for.

If they do trade him, the Cardinals will need to find a new No. 1 starter atop Oli Marmol's rotation. Some of the team's younger arms (i.e., Matthew Liberatore, Andrew Pallante, and top prospect Liam Doyle) have the upside to reach that status, but they're still a ways away from being proven enough to be trusted with that kind of responsibility.

Thus, the free-agent market comes into play. Though the Cardinals won't be swimming in the deep end of those waters, where aces like Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease reside, they could make a play for an ace coming off a down season. Per The Athletic's Jim Bowden, St. Louis represents one of the best fits for free-agent-to-be Zac Gallen.

Cardinals can help Zac Gallen rebuild his value in 2026

The National League starter in the 2023 All-Star Game, Gallen finished top-10 in Cy Young voting in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Over the past few years, though, the Arizona Diamondbacks' ace has fallen off, recording a 4.83 ERA and 4.51 FIP in 192.0 innings in 2025.

The talent remains there for Gallen, who still has one of the deepest arsenals in the game at 30 years old. His down year will only make him more affordable in free agency, and the Cardinals could turn him into one of the best trade deadline pieces in the league next year if they help restore him to his All-Star form.

Zac Gallen's 3Ks in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/40TT11ksDF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 30, 2025

Funny enough, Bowen actually lists Gray's three-year, $75 million deal as a strong comp for what Gallen could be looking at in free agency. The Cardinals, as a rebuilding squad, may prefer a two-year deal (perhaps with an option) at a slightly higher AAV. Regardless, at that salary, Gallen could be a ready-made replacement for Gray on the roster and the payroll sheet.

Of course, one wrench that may be thrown into these plans is that the Diamondbacks are expected to give Gallen the qualifying offer. That may limit the number of suitors the pitcher has on the open market (and the money he can negotiate in a contract), but it will mean that the Cardinals would have to surrender their second-highest pick in the 2026 draft to sign him. Is that worth it for a team that needs all the future assets it can get?

Only Chaim Bloom and the front office can answer that question, but Gallen could be a perfect fit for the Cardinals if they ship Gray out. They could hold onto him as a short-term ace while developing their younger arms, or try to parlay a strong first half next year into a valuable trade deadline haul.

The logistics may not work out, but there's reason to hope for a Gallen-Cardinals marriage this winter.