On This Day: Albert Pujols hits home run No. 695 in final at-bat against Cubs

On this day, we look back at one of Albert Pujols’ final iconic moments in a Cardinals uniform: his 695th career home run, against the Chicago Cubs. It was a pinch-hit, two-run shot that reminded fans why Pujols is one of the greatest to ever wear the birds on the bat.

The homer came off Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes in the bottom of the eighth during a tightly contested game, helping the Cardinals secure a 2-0 victory.

While Pujols would go on to hit just a few more home runs before retiring, the 695th remains special—not just for the number, but for the timing, the rivalry, and the way it reminded Cardinals fans of the dominance, clutch hitting, and grace he brought to the ballpark for over a decade.

“I’ve been energized by these fans for 12 years in my career, including the playoffs, but on Friday, I felt something different,” Pujols said after the game. (On his previous pinch-hitting at-bat in the series) “I don’t know what it was, but I felt it. I shared it with my family, and I shared it with my kids who were here.”

The final at-bat in his career against the visiting rivals was a culmination of a magical season for Pujols. What started out as a one-year $2.5 million contract was seen as an emotional move by some and a potential part-time role on the team for the 42-year-old veteran.

The 2022 campaign that occurred was a Hall of Famer showing why he's headed to Cooperstown. Pujols eclipsed his highest home run total since his 2017 season with the Angels.

The 24 big flies were also more than Pujols had hit in the previous two seasons combined. Ultimately, he reached the mark of 703 home runs, placing him fourth on the all-time list.

Moments like this are why Albert Pujols isn’t just a former Cardinal—he’s a legend, and his mark on Busch Stadium and on the hearts of Cardinals fans is indelible.