Albert Pujols has a bold prediction about the St. Louis Cardinals' future

Albert Pujols knows a thing or two about baseball and winning championships. The former Cardinal legend was a member of three different teams who made World Series appearances during his career, and he won two while playing for the Cardinals. While with the Cardinals, the team won six division titles.

As a manager, Pujols has been victorious in the Dominican Winter League and the Caribbean Series. Wherever Albert goes, he sees success.

Therefore, when he speaks about a team that could win a division title, we should all listen.

St. Louis Cardinal legend Albert Pujols believes the team can win the National League Central in 2025.

While on MLB Network prior to the St. Louis Cardinals' series against the Boston Red Sox, Pujols spoke of his belief in the 2025 version of the Cardinals.

"You have the pieces there. I think (the Cardinals) are going to bounce back this year. I think they have the team to win the (National League) Central and get deeper into the postseason." Albert Pujols

The National League Central has been notoriously weak these last few years. The last time a team from either Central division won a World Series was in 2015 when the Kansas City Royals took home the championship. Only one team in the Central divisions is in the top half of payrolls in all of baseball: the Chicago Cubs.

Therefore, the National League Central is a very open division. The Cardinals could and should capitalize on this weakness and aim to win the division and reach the playoffs.

Pujols went on to speak glowingly about the club's manager, Oliver Marmol. "You have a great manager, Oli Marmol. Although he's really young, he's a great manager," said Pujols. "(He's a) great communicator with the players, built a great relationship with the players."

Fans have been calling for Marmol to be replaced for years now. In fact, several fans have called for Pujols to replace Marmol as the club's manager. To hear a legend of the game speak highly about not only the manager but also the club as a whole should reassure Cardinal fans that the team and organization are in a good position.

There are several young players who have already taken great strides this year, including Lars Nootbaar, Ivan Herrera, and Victor Scott II. With a focus on youth and prospects that will be happening these next few years, the future should be bright.

It will take a strong effort to win the National League Central this year. The Milwaukee Brewers are always a tough team. The Chicago Cubs made some major changes to their roster this offseason. The Pittsburgh Pirates boast one of the best rotations in baseball. The Cincinnati Reds are young and talented, too. The Cardinals will have their work cut out for them when it comes to winning the Central.

Albert Pujols has been around successful teams throughout his career. He knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a championship, and he believes in the 2025 version of the Cardinals.