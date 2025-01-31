Albert Pujols' managing resume is strengthened with latest championship

On Monday night, the baseball world erupted in celebration following Leones del Escogido's triumphant championship in the Dominican Winter League. While the monster home run hit by Junior Caminero took headlines, a news story with greater ramifications for the baseball world happened behind the scenes.

In his first management gig since retiring from baseball three years ago, former St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols led Escogido to said championship. It had been nearly a decade since the Lions had won the Dominican Winter League, and Pujols was at the helm to break that cold streak.

Pujols's start to his managing career started off strong, as he led Escogido to victories in their first six games including a dramatic walk-off victory in his first game as a manager. December featured a rough eight-game losing streak, but he was able to right the ship down the stretch, and Escogido finished fourth in the league to sneak into the playoff picture.

This allowed Pujols's Lions to go up against the Tigres del Licey in the final round of the Dominican winter league. Escogido won the series in seven games including an electric final game on January 27th.

Albert Pujols is already showing signs of being an excellent manager very early in his post-playing career.

Albert Pujols was lauded for his management style by a variety of players on his club. From unknown foreign players to former major leaguers to young studs of the game, several of Pujols's players complimented his management style. Former Cardinal outfielder Tommy Pham said of Pujols, "He's gonna be a great players' manager. He understands the grind players go through. When I joined the team, we were in a bad stretch of losses. We couldn't catch a break. He kept telling us the process is right, you guys are playing the game the right way, just let us get in the (playoff) round robin because we have the best team."

It was evident throughout his playing career that Pujols would make for a good manager once he decided to transition to said role. He was cerebral, dedicated, and quite talented, a good combination for both players and managers. What complicates Pujols's future in Major League Baseball managing circles would be his 10-year personal services contract with the Los Angeles Angels that expires in 2033.

There's an assumption that the Angels would be willing to break that agreement if Pujols is offered a managing job elsewhere.

Fans of the Cardinals may want to keep a close eye on Albert's coaching career. He's rising quickly among executives in baseball, and his championship in the Dominican Winter League boosts his stock significantly. Escogido general manager Luis Rojas, who spent time in Major League Baseball as both a manager and executive, spoke highly of his manager throughout the course of the winter league. With Rojas's support and a strong resume for success, the list of organizations who may be interested in Albert becoming their club's manager may be lengthy when the time comes.

Ever since Pujols and former teammate Yadier Molina retired from baseball, Cardinal fans have been clamoring for either legend to return to the organization to manage the club. The team's uninspiring performances these past two years have only strengthened those calls.

Oliver Marmol's contract is up following the 2025 season. Chaim Bloom will be in charge of selecting the next manager for the Cardinals. There's a chance he decides to stick with Marmol, especially if Oli punches above his weight and exceeds expectations this year.

There's a greater chance that Bloom chooses his own guy to supplant Marmol after 2025. Could Albert Pujols be on his shortlist? Pujols's performance and the support he has from both players and management in the Dominican Republic would support that placement.