Two former Cardinals icons to become rival coaches in Dominican Republic

Yadier Molina, a supposed special assistant to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, has found himself coaching once again. However, this time, it's in the Dominican Repubic, and he'll be opposing a very familiar face.

In February, it was announced that Albert Pujols would be the manager of The Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League. He played for this team in the 2021-2022 offseason, the year before he re-joined the St. Louis Cardinals for one last season in 2022. This was Pujols' first attempt at being a manager in baseball following his playing career.

Up to this point in the league's season, Pujols, 44, has led his team to a 7-3 record and a first place position.

It was announced on Monday that Molina, 42, will join Aguilas Cibaenas as their manager for the Dominican Winter League, too. Former Cardinal Rafael Furcal will join Molina's coaching staff as a third-base coach. When Yadi joined the team, they sat in last place with a 2-7 record. In his first game on Monday night, he led his players to a 6-4 victory.

Molina's and Pujols's teams will go head-to-head on Nov. 5.

Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols set to go head-to-head for Cardinals icon supremacy as managers

While it is Pujols' first time managing a professional baseball team, Molina is quite familiar with the role, at this point. He managed team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, along with other stints in winter ball leagues in both Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Earlier this year, Molina announced a sale of his ownership in a basketball team that he's owned in Puerto Rico for several years.

Both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have had a stated desire to manage professional baseball. In an interview with the Post-Dispatch, Pujols stated, "I think if the right time comes and it’s the right scenario, of course — what players doesn’t want to be a manager? You know what I mean? For me, my time will come if it’s the right thing.”

While many Cardinals fans would love to see either future Hall of Famer ascend to be the big-league club's eventual manager, those dreams will have to wait just a little bit longer. These appearances in winter leagues are pivotal for both Molina and Pujols, allowing them to gain experience in a league without as much pressure as the major leagues or minor leagues in the states.

Hopefully, these two former legends have a soft spot for St. Louis, and they'll consider joining the team in a coaching capacity in the near future before another club poaches them.