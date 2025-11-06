Nolan Arenado suitor re-emerges as Cardinals look to part ways with Hall of Famer

Death, taxes, and Nolan Arenado finding himself embroiled in trade rumors. Such is the cycle of life, as well as the state of the St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman.

Last year, those rumors nearly yielded a deal and new home for Arenado, but he utilized his no-trade clause to turn down a deal to the Houston Astros. Thus, he stuck with the Cardinals through 2025, and after the team went 78-84 and engaged in a light garage sale at the trade deadline, he finds himself right back on the trade market.

The likelihood of a trade involving Arenado only seems to have increased with Chaim Bloom officially replacing John Mozeliak atop the front office, and funny enough, Bloom's old stomping grounds may prove to be the perfect destination for the 10-time Gold Glover.

Boston Red Sox could push for Nolan Arenado if Alex Bregman leaves in free agency

Unlike the rebuilding Cardinals, the Red Sox are a team on the rise, having just made the playoffs for the first time in four years. They have a young core of exceptionally talented players (many of whom are locked into long-term contracts), though following Alex Bregman's decision to opt out, they are lacking a veteran leader alongside shortstop Trevor Story.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman has opted out of his contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 3, 2025

Arenado could be a suitable replacement for Bregman, especially if the Red Sox are hoping for a cheaper alternative. Many prognosticators predict that he'll land a five- or six-year deal in the range of $30 million annually.

Meanwhile, Arenado has just two years and $31 remaining on his contract, thanks to the Colorado Rockies' generosity. If the Cardinals toss some money in on top of that, the Red Sox could get a ready-made Bregman replacement for roughly $10 million per year.

Now, Arenado isn't quite the same player he used to be, and he certainly isn't quite Bregman's equal. The Cardinals' third baseman hit .237/.289/.377 (84 wRC+) in his worst offensive showing since the truncated 2020 season, which paled in comparison to Bregman's .273/.360/.462 (125 wRC+) slash line.

Still, his superior defensive prowess — Arenado accumulated three Outs Above Average and six Defensive Runs Saved, compared to three OAA and one DRS for Bregman — and right-handed power that would be well-suited for the Green Monster would make him a seamless fit in Boston, especially if Boston fancies a shorter-term commitment to a veteran.

Remember, before the Red Sox surprisingly won the Bregman sweepstakes at the end of last winter, they were one of the most frequently named suitors for Arenado. The interest is there, and if Chaim Bloom can grease the wheels with his old team, perhaps Cardinals fans won't have to endure another offseason filled with trade rumors that drag on and lead nowhere.