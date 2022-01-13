Nolan Arenado's Instagram sparks Dodgers trade rumors for the second time this week

For the second time in two days, Nolan Arenado's Instagram activity has caught the attention of baseball fans. Yesterday, my colleague Josh Jacobs wrote about the St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman sharing an Instagram story that featured rapper Kendrick Lamar's song, Dodger Blue. Today, Arenado shared a story from an Instagram user named stevemoran_05, who was excited to meet his "hero." At the end of the post was a question fans are starting to ask:

Future Dodger!?!?

In the aforementioned Instagram Story, the fan had the caption "Future Dodger!?!?" with the eyeballs emoji in his caption, and Arenado shared that story to his own story and wrote "Thanks for being respectful with my family there brother".

Again, like Josh Jacobs mentioned yesterday, this could all mean nothing, and Nolan Arenado could be messing around with baseball fans across the country. On the other hand, this is the second straight time Arenado has shared social media material referencing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arenado grew up in Southern California as a Dodgers fan and attended El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California, which is approximately 50 minutes away from Dodger Stadium. As Arenado draws closer to the end of his career, the idea of playing for his favorite team probably crossed his mind.

A trade to the Dodgers, on paper, does not appear feasible. Max Muncy, who had a higher OBP, OPS+, and bWAR last year than Arenado, is signed through next season. Arenado has been on record saying he wants to play first base on whichever team he's on next season, but do you think Areando is going to take over for Freddie Freeman at first? Come on.

Social media posts today are always subjective and lead to some of the most outlandish perceptions among various users. Nolan Arenado's post could just acknowledge a friendly encounter with a baseball fan. I'm sure he's heard countless times throughout his career that he'll be a future Dodger, but this is the second straight day with an Instagram reference to the Dodgers, which does raise some eyebrows.