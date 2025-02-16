Nolan Arenado reports to Cardinals spring training camp ready to play ball

After five months of speculation, rumors, and near trades, third baseman Nolan Arenado has officially reported to spring training camp in Jupiter, Florida, for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Images of Arenado hugging manager Oliver Marmol and speaking to a media scrum began surfacing early Sunday morning.

St. Louis #Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado reports to camp for his first day and is greeted at the team’s Jupiter training complex by manager Oliver Marmol.



📷 From Post-Dispatch photographer Christian Gooden for @stltoday. pic.twitter.com/ixpU79MtFQ — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) February 16, 2025

When speaking with media members, Arenado made it clear that he's ready to play baseball despite the rollercoaster of the offseason he experienced. "There's been a lot going on this offseason," said Arenado. "There (were) a lot of truths out there. There were some lies out there. I try not to get caught up into it too much. I really focused on just getting ready for the season."

Arenado doubled down on the fact that he has a list of five or so teams that he would accept a trade to. Arenado also spoke about his family and wanting what's best for him, his wife, Laura, and his two-year-old son, Levi.

Nolan Arenado being on the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025 makes the team better, and his arrival at spring training should energize fans.

According to Jeff Jones of Belleville News-Democrat, Arenado didn't speak on whether he would accept a trade during the season or not. "I don't even want to think that far ahead, to be quite honest, because we're five months removed from last season and it didn't happen."

Arenado appeared to be excited about the upcoming season. "I'm excited to get to work. You know, I'm a ballplayer, and I'm really focusing on getting ready for the season."

Nolan Arenado was also asked about the upcoming reset period for the organization. While the team is wanting to remain competitive, a World Series title would be a longshot. Arenado, who came to the Cardinals four years ago to win a championship, sees the value of building for the future nonetheless.

"I think the Cardinals are doing...do I wish the direction was all in? Of course. But is this what's best for the Cardinals? Probably."

Team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak addressed the potentially awkward situation with media members, too. "We went into this offseason knowing that we were going to try to explore trades which we did. We didn't get to a place where he is no longer a Cardinal, so we certainly welcome back, and I think, simply put, with Nolan on our team, we feel we're a better team."

In December, the Cardinals and Houston Astros had agreed to a deal that would send Nado to the Astros. He declined the trade, something he has every right to do by virtue of his no-trade clause. A deal was agreed to with the Boston Red Sox contingent on them not signing third baseman Alex Bregman, which the Red Sox ended up doing.

Now, Nolan Arenado remains on the St. Louis Cardinals, and he is ready to play baseball this year at a high level. It's been two full seasons since Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, showed his superstar form. However, a rebound season could be in store for the future Hall of Famer. The Cardinals are a better team with him on the roster in 2025, and he could be a vital leader in the clubhouse for young players who seek guidance.