A look back at some of the rumors surrounding Nolan Arenado this offseason

Nolan Arenado is still a St. Louis Cardinal, much to the chagrin of several fans in the country, but much to the pleasure of an equal conglomerate of fans. He'll likely report to the Cardinals' spring training camp in Jupiter, Florida, this weekend. I'm sure he'll wear a jersey and get reps in. He'll probably even start at third base for the team for a certain number of games this year.

The rumors surrounding the eight-time All-Star have been plentiful, but the results and action have been scarce. In a world with social media, it's easy to get lost in rumors, supposed deals, and actual reports.

Let's try and make sense of the rumors and reports surrounding St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

So, who even wants a 34-year-old third baseman who's been on the decline recently anyway?

Well, it could be five teams. It could also be 10 teams. It's probably realistically down to two teams who are actually interested in Nolan Arenado.

Wait, I thought the Cardinals had a trade in place for Nolan Arenado months ago. What happened to that?

They did! The Cardinals and Houston Astros had a deal in place contingent on Nolan Arenado accepting that deal. He instead chose to block it thanks to his no-trade clause, and John Mozeliak was back to square one.

Houston is probably going to be in contention for the playoffs next year, so that was a questionable decision on Arenado's part even though he had every right to do so.

Does Nolan Arenado even want to stay in St. Louis?

He would probably be fine with that situation. He's never even officially requested a trade.

Surely it will be awkward at spring training when he finally arrives.

It probably will be awkward for Nolan Arenado and John Mozeliak. According to Mozeliak, he hasn't spoken with Arenado's camp for a couple of weeks now about a trade.

Imagine you were dating someone and you both agreed it's probably best you take the summer finding other options. Now imagine that September has rolled around and you're both talking to each other and there has been no progress for either of you in finding a new partner. That's where the Cardinals and Nado are right now.

At least Nolan Arenado is a pro's pro, and he'll work diligently to be at the top of his game.

But I heard that a deal between the Cardinals and Red Sox was imminent?

While conversations between the two clubs had been ongoing all offseason, a trade was "iffy" toward the end. Boston wanted more money from St. Louis; the Cardinals wouldn't budge on their fiscal ceiling. That's where talks stalled. Also, Bregman was Boston's preferred third baseman all winter.

What's next then?

We don't know!

Arenado not going to Boston definitely stalls or even resets (we've heard that word enough this offseason. Stop it, Thomas) the trade market for him. The New York Yankees could be re-engaged, but reports from their camp indicate a lack of interest in Arenado. Perhaps Nado has warmed up to a trade to Houston in the last few weeks. Could the San Diego Padres enter the ring?

Could he still be traded before opening day?

Of course! Anything can still happen surrounding John Mozeliak's "priority one, two, and three" player.

Arenado could be shopped throughout spring training. If he isn't traded prior to Opening Day, he could be an attractive deadline acquisition for a team in contention. The Cardinals could have the best position player on the market at that point if Nolan is able to perform in the first half of the 2025 season.