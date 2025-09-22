Nolan Arenado gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans, believes change is coming

On Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium, Nolan Arenado walked off the field to a standing ovation, perhaps for the last time as a Cardinal.

The third baseman, who has spent the past five seasons in St. Louis, admitted the moment felt like more than just another home finale.

“I mean, it’s starting to really feel like it,” Arenado said after being pulled from the lineup just before the first pitch of the Cardinals’ 5-1 win over the Brewers. The crowd of 32,723 rose to salute him, a gesture Arenado called both humbling and bittersweet.

Following the game, Arenado reflected on his journey since arriving in the Lou in 2021.

“Whatever happens, I really enjoyed my time here and I was really happy that I got traded here,” Arenado said. “I have no regrets about it.”

Nolan Arenado was celerbrated by Cardinals fans in what is likely his final home game with team

The 34-year-old’s comments underscored the crossroads facing both him and the organization. Arenado has two years and $42 million left on his contract, along with a no-trade clause he invoked last winter to block a deal to Houston.

The departure of POBO Mozeliak and the entrance of Chaim Bloom, point to the Cardinals signaling a turn toward youth. Arenado acknowledged that the franchise and its veteran cornerstone may no longer be aligned

“Listen, I feel like this organization needs to go a different route,” Arenado said. “They’ve got to let some of these young guys grow and see what they have, and there’s no doubt that I’m in the way of that.”

For Arenado, any disappointment is tied to why he pushed for a trade from Colorado to St. Louis in the first place: the belief that he could chase a championship in a city where baseball matters deeply.

That title has eluded him, but he insists the experience itself was worthwhile.

“I love this place, but change is definitely needed,” Arenado said. “The fans here have always been great; they want a winner, a good team and competitive baseball. I want that for them, and I wish we could have done that a little better the last few years.”