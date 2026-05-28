New video of Oli Marmol causes social media to erupt over Cardinals-Brewers drama

Ever since Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe made a vulgar gesture toward the St. Louis Cardinals dugout on Tuesday, there have been countless layers added to the story. Now, a video has popped up that was trying to add to Uribe's accusation against Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, but great on-site reporting has refuted some of those rumors.

@Tripp_Yshevsky over on X shared a video of Marmol during Tuesday's game between the Cardinals and Brewers that showed him gesturing toward his ribs during the game. The accusation made by this X user was that Marmol was signaling for Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to be hit by a pitch. @Armen Saryan, who is a part of local Milwaukee radio, quoted and tweeted that video and claimed that Marmol told reporters that he only pointed to his head, not his ribs.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold chimed in, who was on the scene, with the following tweet: Just FYI, and don’t know if you care or not, he says head and ribs. I was there. He said both. And the coverage at multiple outlets quoted him directly saying and showing us the gesture he made. Again, only if you’re interested, this explains, that’s all: (Story link).

Just FYI, and don’t know if you care or not, he says head and ribs. I was there. He said both. And the coverage at multiple outlets quoted him directly saying and showing us the gesture he made.



Again, only if you’re interested, this explains, that’s all: https://t.co/HzjsqiJ3QJ — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 28, 2026

Within that story, Goold provided the following quote and context from Marmol on the incident:

“We felt like they were being pretty demonstrative about relaying from the dugout,” Marmol said Wednesday morning in the visiting manager’s office at American Family Field. “I looked over and said (with hand gestures), ‘Hey, if you’re going to do it, be smart. You’re going to get somebody hurt. What are we trying to do here?’ That was it. Outside of that not sure what else.”



"Marmol pointed to his head at “smart” and pointed to his ribs at “hurt.” (Quote and context from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

It sounds like Uribe interpreted Marmol's pointing to his ribs as that message to hit Yelich, and after the game, he accused Marmol of that and trying to hit William Contreras, though neither Yelich nor Contreras was hit by a pitch.

Oli Marmol made it clear that the Cardinals and Brewers handled the whole situation off the field

In the hours and days since that incident, Marmol made it clear that the Cardinals would handle their issue with Uribe's antics privately, which has drawn the frustration of some within the Cardinals fanbase and local media.

Marmol seems to care more about figuring out how to get the Cardinals back in the win column after being swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee and dropping seven of their last nine contests, their first true skid of the season. They have a huge series against the Chicago Cubs coming up this weekend, and all of their attention seems to be on that.

We'll continue to monitor that situation if more information is made available, but the accusations that Marmol was signaling for Yelich and Contreras to be hit seem to be unfounded.