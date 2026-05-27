Drama unfolds as Abner Uribe hurls accusation at Cardinals after NSFW Brewers celebration

In the top of the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, tensions began to rise as the St. Louis Cardinals were looking at a six-run deficit and their third consecutive loss. Brewers reliever Abner Uribe had apparently taken offense to some actions by various Cardinals players and manager Oli Marmol, and he took matters into his own hands. He threw a 2-0 sinker up and in at catcher Ivan Herrera, and after striking out first baseman Alec Burleson, Uribe made an obscene gesture towards the Cardinals' dugout.

Several Cardinals took offense at this gesture, and a small skirmish sparked up afterwards. It was cleared quickly, and no ejections were made. However, it certainly lit a fire in several Cardinals players, most notably Ivan Herrera.

"I feel like it's just disrespectful to the entire team what he did, so you know, I hope we take care of it and we move on," said Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera. "It's just part of the game."

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol didn't expand on the situation after the game, saying that he noticed Brewers manager Pat Murphy speaking with Uribe and considered the situation handled at that point.

Abner Uribe's comments were met with amazement by both Cardinals and Brewers alike.

Pat Murphy commented after the game saying how appalled he was regarding his reliever's actions. "That's unacceptable. It's just unacceptable. I don't know what got over him," said the Brewers manager. "I mean, he's been an emotional guy, but that kind of thing, that's just not how we do things, and I was embarrassed by it.

"I've already talked to him about it...We all have emotions, we all feel things, have our personal likes and dislikes," continued Murphy.

"This is Major League Baseball...That kind of stuff, there is no place for it if you're trying to be a really good team."

“That’s unacceptable… that’s just not how we do things and I was embarrassed by it.” -Pat Murphy on Abner Uribe's celebration toward the Cardinals dugout pic.twitter.com/xUpJcVyGTC https://t.co/0vOl6uLb5X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2026

Given Murphy's handling of the situation in the moment and both his and Marmol's comments after the game, it's safe to assume that the Cardinals won't take matters into their own hands.

In his postgame interview, Uribe made it a point to apologize to his teammates, his coach, and others within the Brewers organization, but he failed to apologize to those at whom he directed his obscene gesture. In fact, he came across as accusatory of the Cardinals.

"I don't think it's professional for their manager to be making signs toward our dugout saying he's going to be hitting guys," said Uribe via a translator. The Cardinals vehemently denied this accusation.

Abner Uribe apologized to his teammates, Brewers coaches, executives and the fans, but he did not apologize to the Cardinals. Here’s his explanation for why that is. pic.twitter.com/LoVxqJabW4 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 27, 2026

Uribe continued, saying that there was an event that occurred earlier in the day during practice, but he didn't expand on that comment. No other Brewers player or coach hinted at the Cardinals having any malpractice during the morning practice.

The Cardinals and Brewers will finish their series today, and then they'll part ways for a month and a half before a four-game series at Busch Stadium in early July. It doesn't sound like the Cardinals will retaliate given Marmol's comments regarding Pat Murphy handling it. For the time being, the situation appears to be put to rest. We'll see over the next couple of months how the Cardinals truly feel about Uribe's actions.