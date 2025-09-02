National baseball insider questions Cardinals' front office approach

St. Louis Cardinals fans have been riding the crashing roller coaster for years now. The team is stuck in neutral, the front office makes decisions that continually backfire, communication is nonexistent, and accountability is nowhere to be found. In what should have become an organizational cleanout, ownership continues to show loyalty to their front office personnel, which has brought many questions to their capabilities to run the organization.

Rather than putting Chaim Bloom in charge following the 2023 or 2024 seasons, the Cardinals implemented a "transition of power" in 2025, something we do not see in professional sports.

This has been covered on Redbird Rants for years, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has covered this for years, and even your barber has covered this for years. It has become a long-running point of confusion and frustration across the board. In a normal world, ownership would have fired John Mozeliak and implemented the next regime to take over and start turning this organization around. But as we all know, that is not the case, and it has become tiring to even discuss it anymore. What makes this topic still worthwhile for conversation is when the national market notices what is happening in St. Louis. In a recent interview with ESPN 101, Buster Olney spoke in the same vein all of us have.

ESPN's MLB insider Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) calls the #STLCards' 2025 transition season from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom "one of the strangest situations I've ever seen." #BKandFerrario pic.twitter.com/df7Nvshiig — 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) August 12, 2025

Olney approves of the decision with hiring Chaim Bloom, as he is a great farm system builder. He acknowledges it cripples his decision-making at times, but he is excited to see how he can turn this historic organization around to be a consistent winning product again. What baffles Olney is why ownership is not giving Bloom the runway to start taking over. He credits that this is not on John Mozeliak as it shouldn't be. But the fact that ownership is not cutting ties with Mozeliak now and is using him as a bridge piece for the next front office has Olney and the rest of the baseball world genuinely confused. The headlining quote from Olney is the accumulative mindset for all Cardinals fans: "This is the strangest situation I've ever seen".