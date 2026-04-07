National analyst suggests the Cardinals are preparing to trade their young star

In an appearance on KMOX Sports, national baseball analyst Greg Amsinger had some pretty daunting words to share with Cardinals fans.

“If there’s a tradeable piece, it’s Ivan Herrera,” said Amsinger, adding, "I do believe the Cardinals wanna have him behind the plate once every five days to show the other 29 teams he's a catcher to get maximum value."

Let’s take a step back.

Is Ivan Herrera the newest Cardinal on the trade block?

Most fans and analysts alike considered Herrera a building block for the Redbirds' future. The 25-year-old slugger put up big-time offensive numbers last season, which included an .837 OPS and 19 long-balls.

Herrera has always been able to swing it; his pitfalls have come behind the dish. In 2024, according to Baseball Savant, he registered in the 14th percentile in caught stealing above-average, and his performance in blocking and pop-time was bleak as well.

As a catcher, Herrera presents elite value. He’s unrivaled when it comes to batting average, and also has enough pop to blast 20+ homers a year. It sounds uncanny to say, but that’s Will Smith territory (Los Angeles Dodgers, catcher).

Amsinger built on his statement by unveiling what he believes to be the Cardinals’ plan.

“I think he’s a terrific offensive player. I believe the Cardinals want him behind the plate once every five days to show the other 29 MLB teams that he’s a catcher, to get maximum value.”

What an Ivan Herrera trade would mean for the Cardinals

If this were to be true, it would mean one of three things. One: The Cardinals are very confident in the likes of Jimmy Crooks and believe they can hand him the reins to the pitching staff. Two: St. Louis would rather trade Herrera and then focus on extending other budding prospects because his timeline may be slightly different than the likes of JJ Wetherholt and Joshua Baez, just to name a few. Three: Greg Amsinger doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and Ivan Herrera is here to stay (Greg Amsinger is very knowledgeable about the game of baseball and is a credible source).

If St. Louis were to part ways with their part-time backstop, it’d be a bold move to say the least. The offensive woes in The Lou have been, well, offensive, and without Herrera, it’s safe to say they’ll continue to get worse.

Nothing about this statement screams certainty. Herrera could be a Cardinal for years to come, but it is a tad odd to hear his name in trade talks. He’s new to that realm. After Cardinals’ fans watched their beloved Brendan Donovan and the always fiery Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray skip town this past offseason, the last thing fans need is another goodbye.