Movie about Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is being worked on by an iconic filmmaker

Some would say that the career of future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legendary catcher Yadier Molina is fit for Hollywood, and apparently one iconic director is ready to make that a reality.

While it feels like Molina's story has now turned into "Where's Waldo?" with the constant question of what he is up to these days and if he will ever report for his role as a special advisor with the Cardinals, critically acclaimed songwriter, actor, singer, filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda just confirmed that he is going to be working on a movie about Molina and his two brothers, Bengie and Jose, chronicling their journey from Puerto Rico to the Major Leagues.

While talking to Jennifer Mercedes of ChicaDeportes, Miranda told Mercedes that he is excited to work on this new project, as the Molina brothers grew up in Vega Alta, which also happens to be the hometown of Miranda's father. No additional information was given about the timeline of that project, although I think it is safe to assume it isn't too far away if he's already opening up about it.

Miranda is known for a variety of projects in front of and behind the camera, including but not limited to In the Heights, West Side Story, Hamilton, Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, tick, tick,...BOOM!, Encanto, and many more. Miranda has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony awards, two Laurence Olivier awards, two Primetime Emmy awards, and five Grammy awards already in his career. He is arguably one of the best in the entertainment business today, so to know that he is heading up this project means that this may end up being more than just a fun little baseball movie. Miranda is likely going to make this into a must-see movie for anyone, regardless of your love for baseball.

We'll continue to provide more information about this project as details become public, but for now, what an awesome thing that Cardinals fans have to look forward to. While many of us expect to see Molina join a major league dugout in the near future as a manager, knowing that we will get to reflect on his upbringing, alongside his brothers, and their incredible path toward carving out three very successful careers as big leaguers is exciting.

We all know about the greatness of Yadier Molina, who was a two-time World Series champion during his 19 seasons with the Cardinals, receiving MVP votes in five different seasons, ten All-Star selections, and of course, nine Gold Glove awards and four Platinum Glove awards. Molina is going to be a Hall of Famer one day as well.

Bengie Molina, the oldest of the three brothers, currently works for the Cardinals as one of their Spanish broadcasters and had a great Major League career of his own. Across 13 major league seasons, Bengie Molina won two Gold Gloves and secured a World Series title with the Los Angeles Angels in 2002.

Jose Molina, the middle of the three brothers, played 15 seasons at the Major League level and secured two World Series titles, one with his brother Bengie in 2002, and the other with the New York Yankees in 2009.