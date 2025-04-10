Teams are clamoring for the dugout presence of Cardinals legend Yadier Molina

Oli Marmol is in an unenviable situation as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only are the Cardinals in a midst of a transition entering the season that could see them achieving limited success, but Marmol also has two Cardinals legends breathing down his neck to potentially be the team's next manager.

Many Cardinals fans are clamoring for either Albert Pujols or Yadier Molina to step in as the manager for the team. Both have expressed desire to manage in the major leagues, and in an interview with St. Louis-based radio station 101 ESPN, former Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright dropped a nugget of information about the status of Molina, his longtime battery mate.

Molina has reportedly already received calls from teams to serve as their skipper.

Molina has already managed Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and currently holds the position for Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican League. Molina has not accepted any of these major league offers, and the optimistic Cardinals fan may be of the idea that he is waiting for the Cardinals to call. But Molina made it clear in an interview with Katie Woo of The Athletic that if his family is on board with it, he could manage anywhere — including for the rival Chicago Cubs.

Wainwright expressed complete confidence in Molina's managing abilities, saying his catcher was the smartest baseball person he had ever played with. However, he did acknowledge that Molina may have trouble with the media interaction that the position demands and jokingly suggested that Bengie Molina, Yadier's brother, could serve as Yadier's press secretary. Wainwright compared him to former Cardinals coach Jose Oquendo, who Wainwright believed also could serve as an excellent manager but might have had issues with the media.

Molina said in Woo's article that although he now lives in Texas, he still feels like a part of St. Louis, and the Cardinals could have an upper hand on acquiring his services. But Molina didn't seem to hold a glowing opinion of the team's current state, and that could lead him to be skittish of taking the job.

But even if Molina does want to return to St. Louis in a managing role, the transfer of power higher in the organization could quell that notion. Chaim Bloom will be taking the reins from Mozeliak in 2026, and his lack of ties to Molina could decrease the odds of the future Hall of Fame catcher wearing the birds on the bat in the dugout again. Don't expect Bloom to be welcomed with open arms if fans see Molina wearing another team's jersey next season.

Players would obviously benefit immensely from Molina's tutelage, and other teams are clearly aware of that. If the Cardinals want to reap the rewards that he could provide their younger players, they need to pounce immediately.